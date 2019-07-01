Bender Robert & Associates Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) Has Lifted by $587,299; Salzman & Company Cut Position in Moodys (MCO) by $4.74 Million

Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates bought 3,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,369 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 13,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $165.78. About 11.10M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 02/04/2018 – Plunging cryptocurrency prices may be threatening Nvidia’s bottom line:; 25/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): WATCH: NVIDIA develops AI for reconstructing, editing photos; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS INVESTMENT IN SELF-DRIVING TECHNOLOGY WILL RISE, NOT FALL, IN AFTERMATH OF UBER FATALITY; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 28/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 18/04/2018 – Hard OCP: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1180 Rumor Mill; 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS BEGINNING TO NORMALIZE; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using AI to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA Inception Connect in Isr

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 26,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, down from 38,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $198.2. About 314,431 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS A DECADE OF LOW GROWTH AND LOW INTEREST RATES HAS BEEN A CATALYST FOR FORMIDABLE CHANGES IN NON-FINANCIAL CORPORATE CREDIT QUALITY; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Pfs Ratings (CFR to Ca, PDR to Caa3-PD), Citing Unsustainable Capital Structure; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To French Rmbs Notes Issued By Fct Credit Agricole Habitat 2018; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 Ratings To Kellogg Usd$1 Billion Notes Offering; 04/04/2018 – HARTFORD, CT, OUTLOOK IS STABLE BY MOODY’S; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS IN 2018, RISING INFLATION WILL CALL FOR TIGHTER MONETARY POLICY, & THIS WILL THEN MODERATE GROWTH, BRINGING IT CLOSER TO THE LONG TERM TREND; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS AGREEMENT BETWEEN EU AND UK ON THE TERMS OF A TRANSITION ARRANGEMENT REDUCES THE RISK OF A “CLIFF-EDGE” BREXIT IN MARCH NEXT YEAR; 21/03/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Global Insurance Brokers Outlook Is Stable; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Inc. Cfr To B3, Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lions Gate’s Ba3 Cfr And Assigns New Sr. Secured Bank Facilities Ba2 Ratings

Salzman & Company, which manages about $433.67 million and $46.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 45,637 shares to 604,797 shares, valued at $23.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, down 4.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $367.82 million for 25.54 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.28% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Ltd Co holds 133,819 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Sands Capital Mngmt Lc reported 32,743 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 342,809 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Mar Vista Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 473,991 shares. 4,031 are owned by Cleararc. Moreover, Principal Fincl Grp has 0.31% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). The Texas-based Vaughan Nelson Mgmt LP has invested 0.38% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited holds 0.01% or 38,860 shares in its portfolio. 91,426 were reported by Natixis Advisors Lp. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt owns 8,463 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama reported 77,375 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Llc has 1,174 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Com invested in 78 shares or 0% of the stock. Fishman Jay A Mi holds 2,600 shares.

