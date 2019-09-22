Bender Robert & Associates Decreased Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position as Stock Rose; Polar Securities Has Lifted Its Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (Call) (AEM) Position

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Call) (AEM) by 75.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 151,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 351,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.99M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $58.2. About 1.64M shares traded or 0.09% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 25/04/2018 – AEM Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS – PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2018; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Rev $578.4M; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – EXPECTS STRATEGIC REVIEW MAY RESULT IN SALE OF ALL OR A PORTION OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 22/03/2018 – Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates sold 10,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 65,756 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.40 million, down from 76,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $66.42. About 9.78 million shares traded or 59.13% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 13/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 2%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 3%; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 08/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Conference May 16; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Medicare sets outpatient rate for Yescarta reimbursement; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 02/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CFO ROBIN WASHINGTON SPEAKS ON CALL; 21/05/2018 – FYI, $GILD offered us a statement in response to the ASCO abstract on the 4-1BB vs CD28 matchup study; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD:HCV PRICE NOW STABLE; EXPECTS MARKET SHARE STABLE MID-YR

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.18B for 9.65 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gilead (GILD) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “2 Cancer-Fighting Favorites To Put On Your Watchlist – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gilead (GILD) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead and Galapagos consummate R&D partnership – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.76% or 87,000 shares. Hilltop Hldgs has invested 0.11% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Cohen holds 0.05% or 3,100 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Stelac Advisory Ltd Liability Co owns 2,001 shares. Advsrs Preferred Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 376 shares. 6.48 million are held by Ubs Asset Americas. Ancora Advisors Ltd invested in 12,631 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 522,208 were reported by Zacks Invest Mngmt. Farmers Savings Bank invested in 0.04% or 1,011 shares. S&Co Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.14% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Stevens First Principles Invest Advisors has 1.73% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 44,174 shares. Moreover, Zwj Counsel has 0.02% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Bender Robert & Associates, which manages about $142.65 million and $210.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 30,037 shares to 32,190 shares, valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Big Agnico Eagle Option Trades Could Signal Institutional Interest – Benzinga” on June 20, 2019, also Mining.com with their article: “BHP Canada makes strategic investment in Midland Exploration – MINING.com” published on April 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Agnico Eagle Mines Limited 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How Risky Is Kirkland Lake Gold’s Stock? – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 23, 2019.