Bender Robert & Associates Increases Holding in Nvidia (NVDA); Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Maintains Position in Par Pacific Holdings (PARR)

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $21.98. About 292,327 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition Of 33 Cenex(R) Zip Trip Retail Locations In Washington And Idaho; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR)

Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates bought 3,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 16,369 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 13,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $154.18. About 8.55M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Unveils 2 PetaFLOPS SuperServer Based on New NVIDIA HGX-2, the World’s Most Powerful Cloud Server Platform for Al and HPC; 27/03/2018 – Penguin Computing Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network High Performance Computing Partner of the Year Award; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GLOBAL FLEET OF MANUALLY DRIVEN DATA COLLECTION VEHICLES CONTINUE TO OPERATE; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 08/03/2018 – Microdrones participates in NVIDIA Jetson Developer Meetup at Embedded World 2018; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA and Arm Partner to Bring Deep Learning to Billions of IoT Devices; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:AUTONOMOUS CAR DEVELOPMENT UNIT TAKES SPACE IN NJ BUILDING; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Cap Management Lc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested 0.26% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Cibc Asset Inc owns 81,871 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Alps Advsrs owns 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 3,014 shares. Moreover, Gradient Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 2,598 are held by Court Place Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 1,427 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Citigroup owns 0.14% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 809,470 shares. Tiemann Inv Advsrs Llc invested 0.28% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Welch Grp Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% stake. Parus Fin (Uk) Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 25,422 shares. Iron Financial Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.19% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Boston Private Wealth Llc has invested 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Optimum Invest Advsr holds 0.07% or 1,265 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 225 shares in its portfolio.