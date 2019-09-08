Bender Robert & Associates Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) Decreased as Market Value Declined; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Decreased Its Netgear (BIOS) Stake by $669,228 as Stock Value Rose

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates sold 8,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 47,185 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, down from 55,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $67.62. About 7.12M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Leads Market’s Plunge as Bio Blockbusters Face Reckoning; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie: Upadacitinib Significantly Inhibited Radiographic Progression at Week 26 Compared to Placebo; 27/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC -; 13/03/2018 – X-Chem Announces Licensing of Two Discovery Programs to AbbVie

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Netgear Inc (BIOS) by 53.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 23,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 48.17% . The institutional investor held 21,112 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $603,000, down from 45,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Netgear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.47. About 499,504 shares traded. Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) has risen 2.17% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BIOS News: 15/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – BioScrip Timely Files Annual Form 10-K, Concludes Accounting Review and Provides Update on Immaterial Financial Statement Corre; 26/03/2018 – BioScrip Timely Files Annual Form 10-K, Concludes Accounting Review and Provides Update on lmmaterial Financial Statement Corrections; 15/03/2018 – BioScrip Provides Update on Annual Form 10-K Filing Status; 08/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP INC BIOS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.21, REV VIEW $716.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – BioScrip Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 16; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip: Material Weakness Didn’t Have Any Effect on 2017 Fincl Statements; 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in BioScrip; 26/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP- FY2017 RESULTS REFLECT ANTICIPATED IMMATERIAL CORRECTIONS TO PRELIM FINANCIAL RESULTS REPORTED IN CO’S PRESS RELEASE DATED MARCH 8; 15/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP TO SEEK EXTENSION FOR FILING 10K

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.72, from 1.72 in 2018Q4.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 73,888 shares to 99,401 shares, valued at $37.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Bender Robert & Associates, which manages about $142.65 million and $204.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,281 shares to 16,369 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.