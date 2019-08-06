Bender Robert & Associates Cut Celgene (CELG) Stake by $1.45 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Regal Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Kimberly Clark (Call) (KMB) Holding by $1.27 Million

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (Call) (KMB) by 97.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 10,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 300 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37,000, down from 10,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $133.63. About 1.45M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 27/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Professional adds Safety Eyewear to its Innovative RightCycle Program; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Adj EPS $6.90-Adj EPS $7.20; 16/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO ANNOUNCES A MXN3B TERM LOAN AGREEMENT; 21/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES GIUSY BUONFANTINO AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFIC; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. $1.68; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES KIM UNDERHILL HEAD OF N. AMERICA UNIT; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Co., Kimberly-Clark in Bahamas Surgery Center Case; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REPORTS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 22.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates sold 15,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 52,623 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96M, down from 68,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $92.88. About 4.85 million shares traded or 9.37% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 07/04/2018 – #4 In sudden revamp, Celgene CEO Alles bids his COO goodbye and looks to regain confidence with management shuffle; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO SHOWED STAT SIG BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA IN R&D PACT W/ CELGENE FOR NEURODEGENERATIVE DISEASES; 21/05/2018 – Slipping out the back door — BD chief George Golumbeski is the latest top exec to exit Celgene during management overhaul $CELG; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Had Seen 2018 Revenue $14.4B-$14.8B; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 16/05/2018 – JOUNCE THERAPEUTICS TO PRESENT DATA FROM ONGOING ICONIC TRIAL OF JTX-2011 AT THE 2018 AMERICAN SOCIETY OF CLINICAL ONCOLOGY ANNUAL MEETING; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $704,703 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Personal Advsrs Corporation holds 0.02% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 17,555 shares. Clearbridge Limited Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 309,428 shares. Glenview Bancshares Trust Dept invested 0.15% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Cobblestone Cap Advisors Lc Ny holds 0.06% or 5,463 shares. Rockland Tru Communications holds 0.68% or 51,423 shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.13% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Sns Financial Grp holds 0.05% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 1,926 shares. Pennsylvania-based Argyle Mgmt has invested 0.49% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Florida-based Raymond James Assoc has invested 0.29% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Cibc Corp accumulated 311,921 shares. Rench Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 2.68% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). The Massachusetts-based Ipswich Inv Mngmt has invested 0.11% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 27,817 were accumulated by S&Co. Bank & Trust Of The West invested 0.08% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 470,470 were reported by Ny State Teachers Retirement System.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $613.15M for 18.66 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $491.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,754 shares to 39,518 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 11,757 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

