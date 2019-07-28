Bender Robert & Associates Upped Position in Nvidia (NVDA); Harvest Fund Advisors Stake in Cheniere Energy (LNG) Has Increased by $99.50 Million

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 1.46M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.88 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401.70M, up from 4.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $66.5. About 831,011 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER ANATOL FEYGIN SPEAKS ON CALL; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Receives Merger Proposal from Cheniere Energy, Inc; 05/03/2018 Cheniere and GAIL Celebrate Commencement of 20-year LNG Contract; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy to Amend and Upsize Its Existing $4.6B of Credit Facilities; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE WILL ADD MORE PIPELINE REDUNDANCY FOR RELIABILITY: CEO; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Has Opened Beijing Office — CERAWeek Market Talk; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 14/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 14 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA $2.3 BLN TO $2.5 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 9 (Table)

Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates bought 3,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,369 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 13,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $175.07. About 6.43M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Rev $3.21B; 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY OEM SALES INCLUDED $289 MILLION RELATED TO GPUS FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SUSPENDS SELF-DRIVING VEHICLE TESTING ON PUBLIC ROADS; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash; 18/04/2018 – Hard OCP: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1180 Rumor Mill; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advsr Lp holds 546,333 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) owns 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 212 shares. Ftb Advisors, a Tennessee-based fund reported 254 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited reported 80,093 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 148,307 were reported by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Rare Infrastructure reported 1.04M shares. Nordea holds 28,983 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 7,091 are held by Colony Gp Llc. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.33M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Blackrock has invested 0.04% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.04% or 374,893 shares. Moreover, Fred Alger Mngmt has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 213 shares. Moreover, 3G Prns Lp has 8.26% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 1.08M shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.11% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westlake Chem Partners Lp (NYSE:WLKP) by 673,376 shares to 618,476 shares, valued at $14.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) by 5.02 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.48M shares, and cut its stake in Hess Midstream Partners Lp.