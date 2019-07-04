Bender Robert & Associates Increases Stake in Nvidia (NVDA); Hanson Mcclain Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $10.09 Million; Valuation Rose

Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates bought 3,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,369 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 13,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $162.75. About 6.17 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 12/04/2018 – Steve Feffer: $AMD $NVDA [Rumor] AMD Navi Mainstream GPU to Have GTX 1080 Class Performance, Nextgen Architecture is The “; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia into the tech slide because a big year for chipmaker is ahead; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership; 02/04/2018 – Analyst slashes profit forecast for Nvidia due to plunging cryptocurrency prices; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: Breaking: Nvidia has just confirmed with me that it is suspending self-driving car testing on public roads following the recent Uber fatality. – ! $NVDA; 11/05/2018 – Nvidia’s First-Quarter Sales Get Cryptocurrency Boost (Video); 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community

Hanson Mcclain Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 34.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc sold 86,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,941 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.34 million, down from 250,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.63 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration; 05/04/2018 – Agio Launches New Public Cloud and Cybersecurity Offering: SkySuite; 09/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Open-Sources Original File Manager From the 1990s So It Can Run On Windows 10 (theverge.com); 04/04/2018 – Microsoft and TruGrid announce Remote Desktop Protocol licensing agreement; 11/04/2018 – YI Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Is Said to Leave for Role at Google; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft MVP Edwin Sarmiento to Join DH2i to Discuss “SQL Server Clustering on Linux without Pacemaker”; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals:; 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mgmt Pro Inc invested in 95 shares. Capital Advsrs Lc owns 1,735 shares. Pinnacle Associate Ltd, New York-based fund reported 22,947 shares. Evergreen Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,332 shares. Cwm Lc holds 0.02% or 4,544 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 903,553 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Norinchukin State Bank The holds 0.34% or 147,486 shares. Lord Abbett & Co Ltd Co, a New Jersey-based fund reported 90,267 shares. Ssi Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 1,636 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co accumulated 1.23 million shares or 0.4% of the stock. Interactive holds 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 30 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 133,770 shares. Btc Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 2,450 shares. First Allied Advisory owns 26,661 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs stated it has 14 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 260,164 shares to 379,438 shares, valued at $11.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,167 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,884 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.