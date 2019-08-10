Bender Robert & Associates Boosted Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by $587,299; Geode Capital Management Trimmed Its Marriott International (MAR) Position by $20.02 Million

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Marriott International (MAR) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 161,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 3.63M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $453.56 million, down from 3.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marriott International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $132.46. About 2.30M shares traded or 34.94% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT SAYS UNIT SOLD LE CENTRE SHERATON MONTREAL HOTEL FOR ABOUT C$92 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees 2Q EPS $1.34-EPS $1.36; 03/05/2018 – UNITE HERE Launches Website to Track Marriott’s Activities in China; 05/03/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Marriott; 16/04/2018 – Sanya Marriott Yalong Bay Resort & Spa Launch Senior Retreats To Extend Beach Holiday Experience 2018; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 21/05/2018 – JW Marriott Hotel Macau & The Ritz-Carlton, Macau Celebrate Three Years of Delighting Guests with Exclusive Culinary and Catering Privileges; 26/04/2018 – MCR Acquires Courtyard by Marriott in Downtown Milwaukee; 06/03/2018 – Marriott Intl Appoints Publicis Groupe’s SapientRazorfish and Spark Foundry for Global Media Duties; 24/05/2018 – MARRIOTT SAYS UNIT SOLD SHERATON FIJI RESORT, WESTIN DENARAU ISLAND RESORT & SPA, FIJI AND ASSOCIATED GOLF FACILITIES FOR ABOUT $131 MLN – SEC FILING

Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates bought 3,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 16,369 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 13,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $154.18. About 8.55 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership; 23/05/2018 – GameFace Labs Now Taking Pre-Orders for Android-based VR Headset Powered by NVIDIA Jetson TX2; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY GAMING REVENUE GREW 68 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $1.72 BLN; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018; 27/03/2018 – NVDA REPORTS SIMULATION SYSTEM TO TEST AUTONOMOUS CARS IN VR; 02/04/2018 – Analyst slashes profit forecast for Nvidia due to plunging cryptocurrency prices; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Deliver Superior Performance and System Density; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NVIDIA (NVDA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “How EBITDA Exposes Three Reasons to Like NVDA Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time to Buy Nvidia Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Ltd Company, a Ohio-based fund reported 28,672 shares. Bailard invested 0.17% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 393 shares. Artal Grp invested in 3.08% or 420,000 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Communications, a Japan-based fund reported 39,830 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Il stated it has 17,109 shares. Oakworth Capital stated it has 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Bender Robert Associate owns 16,369 shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. Advisory Ntwk Ltd accumulated 10,249 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% or 4,869 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 0.76% or 424,012 shares. Girard Prns invested in 2,740 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership owns 11,495 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 2,562 shares. Mcf Advisors Limited Co reported 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Ltd Llc reported 29,236 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has 148 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corporation holds 13,911 shares. Meeder Asset Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 29 shares. Patten & Patten Inc Tn holds 0.09% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) or 6,611 shares. Essex Finance Ser stated it has 4,150 shares. Bamco Ny has 0.02% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Johnson Fincl Grp Inc accumulated 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co owns 10,458 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian State Bank invested in 1,014 shares. First Interstate Fincl Bank invested in 0.02% or 607 shares. Glenview National Bank & Trust Tru Dept has invested 0.11% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 234 shares. United Cap Fin Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 55,742 shares. Scott And Selber invested in 26,351 shares or 1.72% of the stock.