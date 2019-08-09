Bender Robert & Associates Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD) Trimmed by $887,380 as Stock Rose; First Heartland Consultants Has Lifted Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $481,584 as Shares Declined

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 15.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates sold 13,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 76,552 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98 million, down from 90,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $64.68. About 1.77M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – IN TRIAL ONE OTHER PATIENT RECEIVING FILGOTINIB DEVELOPED HERPES ZOSTER; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Supreme Court weighs whether to review a whistleblower case against Gilead; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will this experimental hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAIN REGIMEN; 25/04/2018 – Novartis, Gilead to Get Extra Medicare Coverage for Costly Drugs; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER JOHN MCHUTCHISON SPEAKS ON CALL; 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 1,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,438 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 7,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $336.04. About 1.20 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Australia-based Nanosatellite Communications Startup Myriota; 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says Aware of Rolls-Royce Latest Trent 1000 Inspection Disclosure; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 17/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS BOEING & BOEING CAPITAL AT ‘A’/’F1′; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Hit by U.S.-China Tariff War in Boost to Airbus Aircraft; 17/05/2018 – China said to offer $200 bln U.S. trade deficit reduction package; 10/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal; 28/03/2018 – FOR MEDIA ONLY: Boeing to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Call on April 25; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft with ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Data; 06/03/2018 – Boeing Faces U.S.-Asia Tug of War Over Proposed `797’ Jet Design

Bender Robert & Associates, which manages about $142.65 million and $204.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,281 shares to 16,369 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76 million and $356.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (TWOK) by 76,494 shares to 7,540 shares, valued at $228,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IJT) by 36,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,894 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (AOR).

