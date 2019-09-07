Bender Robert & Associates Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) Raised by $587,299 as Market Value Declined; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Benin Management Boosted Stake by $1.83 Million

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 22,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 87,589 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08M, up from 64,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 7.66M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/03/2018 – BHP WAIVES PRE-EMPTION RIGHT, PROVIDES CONSENT TO SALE BY EXXON; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Downstream Net $319M; 07/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 02/04/2018 – Tanker docks at ExxonMobil’s Papua New Guinea LNG export terminal; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – RESULTS SUPPORT DISCUSSIONS WITH JV PARTNERS ON THREE-TRAIN EXPANSION CONCEPT FOR PNG LNG LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 13/03/2018 – Trump picks CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO: HIGHER OUTPUT IS OUTCOME OF INVESTMENT PLAN NOT GOAL; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BOOSTS BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT PRODUCTION

Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates bought 3,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 16,369 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 13,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $178.65. About 9.42M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and Al Initiatives; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED SELF DRIVING TESTING ACROSS GLOBE AFTER UBER FATALITY – COMPANY; 27/03/2018 – Penguin Computing Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network High Performance Computing Partner of the Year Award; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL; 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nvidia Stock Is a Long-Term Winner – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Consider – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nvidia Growth Problems Remain – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AMD Stock Isnâ€™t a Buyâ€¦ Yet – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: PHUN,NVDA,AMAT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Harbour Mngmt And Counsel reported 1.29% stake. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability accumulated 701 shares. Transamerica Fincl invested in 7 shares. Zacks invested in 16,597 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 1,129 were reported by Argi Inv Ser Limited Liability. Parsons Capital Mngmt Inc Ri owns 1,920 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Birinyi holds 0.7% or 9,150 shares. Roberts Glore And Incorporated Il accumulated 0.13% or 1,175 shares. Welch Gru Limited Liability Company, Alabama-based fund reported 3,121 shares. Fernwood Invest Management Ltd owns 1,370 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Oakwood Management Limited Liability Ca invested in 1.44% or 19,150 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Communications Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 39,830 shares. Grimes holds 0.03% or 2,095 shares in its portfolio. 15,778 are owned by Rampart Invest Lc.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $232.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 4,400 shares to 21,522 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,704 shares, and cut its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Fin Advisers Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.42M shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd has 2,248 shares. Northeast Investment holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 183,102 shares. Capital City Co Fl reported 57,611 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Lc holds 2.44% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 163,141 shares. Bancorp Of The West holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 30,650 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Gru owns 50,630 shares. Boys Arnold & invested 1.71% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Flippin Bruce And Porter accumulated 147,632 shares or 2.13% of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings Lc accumulated 22,655 shares. Mackenzie holds 0.15% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 755,454 shares. M Secs Incorporated has 1.03% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 55,208 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Ptnrs (Us) Lp reported 15,735 shares. Moreover, Lifeplan Finance Group Inc has 0.27% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Carderock Capital Management Inc reported 0.09% stake.