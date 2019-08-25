Bender Robert & Associates Boosted Its Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) as Stock Declined; Encana (ECA) Shares Declined While Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Cut Its Holding

Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates bought 3,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 16,369 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 13,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.27% or $9.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.44. About 14.24 million shares traded or 36.10% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS BEGINNING TO NORMALIZE; 31/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash:; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and Inspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 10/05/2018 – Tech Titans Nearing Record-Breaking Level Hang on Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests across the globe after the fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 215,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 3.75 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.19M, down from 3.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.14. About 25.31M shares traded or 3.73% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY CEO GREAGER FORMERLY OF ENCANA OIL & GAS; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 28/03/2018 – Encana Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99M and $450.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 208,900 shares to 953,559 shares, valued at $11.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NYSEMKT:NOG) by 841,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 1.91 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.14% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Stifel Financial Corporation holds 254,693 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei has invested 0.14% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Girard Prtn Limited owns 2,740 shares. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 141,113 shares. Narwhal Capital reported 3,783 shares. Highlander Capital Mngmt invested in 0.38% or 3,450 shares. Savings Bank Of The West, a California-based fund reported 2,715 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Company stated it has 1,148 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability holds 7.11M shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.31% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 38.06M shares. Kings Point Cap Management owns 114 shares. 1.49 million were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. 158,732 were reported by First Republic Investment.