Bender Robert & Associates Holds Holding in Nvidia (NVDA); Dollar Tree (DLTR) Shareholder Bokf Boosted Its Position by $1.64 Million as Stock Price Rose

Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates bought 3,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,369 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 13,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $157.31. About 8.57 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning Inference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia reportedly suspends self-driving tests globally; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES 2Q REV. $3.10B PLUS OR MINUS TWO %, EST. $2.95B; 29/03/2018 – Uber reaches settlement with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 25/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): WATCH: NVIDIA develops AI for reconstructing, editing photos; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community

Bokf increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 65.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 15,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, up from 23,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $111.49. About 1.28M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30

Bokf, which manages about $4.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 4,344 shares to 49,856 shares, valued at $9.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 11,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,990 shares, and cut its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.