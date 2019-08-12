Bender Robert & Associates Raised Its Nvidia (NVDA) Stake; Deutsche Bank Ag Has Lifted By $57.27 Million Its Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Holding

Deutsche Bank Ag increased Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) stake by 94.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Deutsche Bank Ag acquired 5.73M shares as Cnh Indl N V (CNHI)’s stock declined 6.30%. The Deutsche Bank Ag holds 11.80 million shares with $120.40 million value, up from 6.08 million last quarter. Cnh Indl N V now has $12.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.02. About 263,262 shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 16/04/2018 – CNH Industrial: Presentation on adoption of new accounting standards published on corporate website; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades CNH Industrial’s senior debt to Ba1, affirms Ba1 corporate family rating and improves outlook to positive; 29/05/2018 – EXOR RITIENE CHE CNH INDUSTRIAL ABBIA AMPI SPAZI PER CREARE VALORE SENZA FARE SPINOFF – ELKANN; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S: CNHI Ba1 CFR AFFIRMED; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL: DEREK NEILSON APPOINTED INTERIM CEO; 21/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Marketing Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 20/03/2018 – TOBIN RESIGNED MONDAY FROM EUROPE TRUCKMAKER CNH INDUSTRIAL; 19/03/2018 – CNH Industrial CEO Richard Tobin steps down

Bender Robert & Associates increased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 25.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bender Robert & Associates acquired 3,281 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock declined 6.51%. The Bender Robert & Associates holds 16,369 shares with $2.94M value, up from 13,088 last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $92.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $152.23. About 2.56 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 17/05/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Nvidia’s Turing GPUs will reportedly debut in July; 16/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 02/04/2018 – Nvidia: One Analyst Thinks It’s Decimating Rivals in A.I. Chips — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – ZeroLight Showcases Advanced Real-Time Visual Experiences with Audi and NVIDIA at GTC 2018; 27/05/2018 – Nigeria Today: Nvidia to reveal new GeForce cards for gamers, miners in March, sources say -; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $240; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Sees 2Q Rev $3.10B, Plus or Minus 2; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ AI Platform; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased Lions Gate Entmnt Corp stake by 98,386 shares to 408,420 valued at $6.17M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) stake by 75,045 shares and now owns 961,453 shares. Armada Hoffler Pptys Inc (NYSE:AHH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa owns 442,660 shares. Ashmore Wealth Mgmt reported 163,220 shares. Northeast Inv Mgmt holds 0.58% or 38,608 shares. Menora Mivtachim Hldg Ltd has invested 2.29% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Central Asset Invests And Holdings (Hk) Limited holds 2,655 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Girard Partners invested 0.09% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Macquarie Gp owns 147,210 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) Lp has 0.07% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Cetera Limited Liability Co owns 11,447 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Bessemer Gp Inc has 0.01% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Lc accumulated 350 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt accumulated 15 shares or 0% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 5,777 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 1St Source Bankshares stated it has 6,278 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).