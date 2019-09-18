Bender Robert & Associates Cut Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position by $712,536 as Valuation Rose; Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) Holder Parnassus Investments Cut Holding by $237.55 Million as Stock Value Declined

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates sold 10,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 65,756 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.40M, down from 76,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $66.17. About 4.83 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD NASH DATA EXPECTED FROM PHASE 3 STUDIES BY EARLY 2019; 13/03/2018 – QUEBEC EXPANDS PATIENT ACCESS TO CHRONIC HEPATITIS C THERAPIES; 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 05/03/2018 – VIIV HEALTHCARE REPORTS POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREA; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy(R) (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Biktarvy Found to Be Non-Inferior to Abacavir-Containing Regimen in Virologically Suppressed Adults Living With HIV; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND TO BE NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR REGIMEN

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) by 37.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 4.40 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 7.24M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $394.53M, down from 11.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $63.48. About 4.55M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Bond Buyers Get $200 Million Windfall After Big Debt Sale; 20/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Offering Hepatitis A Vaccine to Kentuckians Following an Increase in Confirmed Cases of the Virus; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY CVS HEALTH; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PROPOSED PURCHASE BY CVS H; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal Tuesday; 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health To Initiate Trial Of Home Dialysis Device As Part Of New Kidney Disease Initiative — MarketWatch

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $26.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.13M shares to 8.82 million shares, valued at $1.18B in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30 billion for 8.97 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.18B for 9.62 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Bender Robert & Associates, which manages about $142.65M and $210.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 30,037 shares to 32,190 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1.