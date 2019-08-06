Bender Robert & Associates Decreased By $887,380 Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding; Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Lifted Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Stake By $491,400

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) stake by 17.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company acquired 18,200 shares as Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company holds 121,971 shares with $3.34M value, up from 103,771 last quarter. Imperial Oil Ltd now has $19.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $25.32. About 169,173 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 19.06% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Rev C$7.93B; 13/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$47 FROM C$45; 07/03/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD – INVESTIGATION INTO CAUSE OF AVGAS FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IS PROGRESSING; 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.16; 29/05/2018 – Imperial Oil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bender Robert & Associates decreased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 15.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bender Robert & Associates sold 13,652 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock rose 1.00%. The Bender Robert & Associates holds 76,552 shares with $4.98M value, down from 90,204 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $79.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $63.09. About 1.42M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT TO IDENTIFY & UNDERSTAND; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD STILL SEES FY PRODUCT SALES $20.00B TO $21.00B; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 06/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Medicare sets outpatient rate for Yescarta reimbursement; 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead; 05/03/2018 – GSK: ViiV Interim Results Show Dolutegravir Effective, Well-Tolerated in HIV/TB Patients; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Stockholders Vote Against Shareholder Proposal on Independent Chair; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy Pipeline

Among 11 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 26 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 12, the company rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo. UBS upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $77 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Wednesday, July 31. Raymond James maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Tuesday, February 12 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup downgraded Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) rating on Tuesday, February 12. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $75 target. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, March 7. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 5. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) CEO Rich Kruger on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Imperial Oil Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Canadian Dividend All-Stars Set To Announce Dividend Increases In The Week Of April 22 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Imperial Oil 2019 NAV – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 25, 2019.