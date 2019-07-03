Bender Robert & Associates Increases Holding in Nvidia (NVDA); As Merck & Co (MRK) Share Value Declined, Beech Hill Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.92 Million

Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates bought 3,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,369 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 13,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $162.75. About 6.08M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY DATACENTER REVENUE GREW 71 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $701 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Better Driven by AI, Games (Correct); 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests across the globe after the fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 29/05/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces HGX-2, Fusing HPC and Al Computing into Unified Architecture; 27/03/2018 – Outscale, First French Cloud Provider, gets the Preferred Partner Status in NVIDIA Partner Network; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $280; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Uber accident made us realize the importance of self-driving tech

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 26.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 23,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,808 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47 million, down from 88,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $86.9. About 5.97M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA IS TALKING TO POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR BTK INHIBITOR; 08/03/2018 – STADA SAYS IT’S NOT IN TALKS WITH MERCK ABOUT ACQUISITIONS; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 01/05/2018 – Merck 1Q Net $736M; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 06/03/2018 – More negative read-through to $CRVS $MRK terminates its A2A receptor antagonist Preladenant monotherapy and PD1 combo trial citing “the data did not support study endpoints”; 08/05/2018 – MERCK LTD – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR TRANSFER OF BIOPHARMA, PERFORMANCE MATERIALS AND LIFE SCIENCE BUSINESS OF CO TO MERCK LIFE SCIENCE PVT; 08/05/2018 – Merck & Co.: July Hearing Scheduled in Brand Dispute With Germany’s Merck KGaA

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81 million and $162.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,024 shares to 7,199 shares, valued at $799,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Yhb Inv Advsrs has 0.24% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Cambridge Invest Advsr invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). British Columbia Invest Management Corp reported 0.58% stake. Cap Advisors Limited Limited Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Rodgers Brothers stated it has 1.3% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Illinois-based Great Lakes Advsrs Llc has invested 1.12% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). National Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 18,550 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.12% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Greenleaf Trust holds 43,012 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement Corporation reported 0% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Whittier Com stated it has 286,997 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.65% or 3.02 million shares. Meyer Handelman Commerce holds 396,987 shares. Mairs & reported 0.08% stake. The Nebraska-based Cwm Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Short Sellers Seek Direction on Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: A Typical Summer Friday – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merck to acquire Tilos Therapeutics for up to $773M – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.99 billion for 18.89 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.