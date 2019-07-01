Bender Robert & Associates Continues to Hold Holding in Nvidia (NVDA); As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Market Value Declined, Nexus Investment Management Lifted by $404,625 Its Holding

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 6,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 269,471 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.52 million, up from 263,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $67.55. About 2.86M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q REV. $5.1B, EST. $5.40B; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – VIIV HEALTHCARE GAINS CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR JULUCA (DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE) IN EUROPE; 01/05/2018 – #3 Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 05/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Biktarvy Found to Be Non-Inferior to Abacavir-Containing Regimen in Virologically Suppressed Adults Living With HIV; 13/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 2%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 3%; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily; 01/05/2018 – Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate)

Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates bought 3,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,369 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 13,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $165.66. About 12.35 million shares traded or 7.87% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 12/03/2018 – Nvidia’s top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 29/05/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces HGX-2, Fusing HPC and Al Computing into Unified Architecture; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings scheduled for after Thursday’s closing bell

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Svcs invested in 611 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Invesco Ltd accumulated 19.56 million shares. Stoneridge Invest Partners Limited Com invested in 1.59% or 83,106 shares. Ima Wealth owns 28,698 shares. Tcw Gru Inc stated it has 1.84 million shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. 700 were reported by Private Ocean. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams accumulated 10,446 shares. Sandy Spring Bank reported 22,513 shares stake. Philadelphia Trust holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 25,172 shares. Confluence Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.32% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Oppenheimer Inc accumulated 0.69% or 396,327 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Mackenzie Corp accumulated 445,941 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 6,929 shares. 124,628 are owned by Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership.