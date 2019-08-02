Benchmark Maintains $285.0000 Target Price On Tyler Technologies (TYL), Maintains “Buy” Rating; Heartland Advisors Raised Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Holding

The financial company have set TP of $285.0000 on Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) shares. This is 14.91% from the close price. In a research note revealed on 2 August, Benchmark reiterated their “Buy” rating on shares of TYL.

Heartland Advisors Inc increased Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) stake by 52.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heartland Advisors Inc acquired 44,724 shares as Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)’s stock rose 6.07%. The Heartland Advisors Inc holds 130,398 shares with $11.73 million value, up from 85,674 last quarter. Quest Diagnostics Inc now has $13.51B valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $100.33. About 115,159 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 07/05/2018 – Forbes Names Quest Diagnostics One of America’s Best Large Employers; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – QTRLY REVENUES OF $1.88 BLN, UP 3.7% FROM 2017; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Profit Rises, Backs 2018 Outlook; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $350M-$400M; 01/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 09/03/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics adds Helen Torley to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Rev $7.7B-$7.77B; 08/03/2018 MI WARN NOTICES: QUEST DIAGNOSTICS CUTS 57 JOBS ON CLOSING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Management Wi reported 4.20 million shares or 2.47% of all its holdings. Thomasville National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Amalgamated Bank stated it has 17,192 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 197,917 shares stake. Community State Bank Na stated it has 105 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Levin Cap Strategies LP holds 0.29% or 28,433 shares. 37,288 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Cibc Asset holds 16,166 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prns has invested 0.01% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Morgan Stanley owns 391,116 shares. Hsbc Pcl stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Westfield Cap Limited Partnership reported 499,656 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). First Citizens National Bank & Trust And invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Advsrs Asset Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 28,980 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Quest Diagnostics Inc had 17 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of DGX in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24. The stock of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs downgraded Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) on Monday, July 15 to “Sell” rating. The stock of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Monday, February 18. UBS maintained Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) rating on Wednesday, April 24. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $9900 target. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of DGX in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Buy” rating.

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) stake by 78,956 shares to 190,904 valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Marchex Inc (NASDAQ:MCHX) stake by 100,000 shares and now owns 900,000 shares. Lamar Advertising Co New (NASDAQ:LAMR) was reduced too.

The stock increased 0.47% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $248.01. About 85,935 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces CEO Transition; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – JOHN S. MARR JR. ASSUMES ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tyler Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYL); 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – TRANSACTION WILL NOT BE ACCRETIVE TO TYLER’S EARNINGS IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – TYLER SAYS DEAL WON’T ADD TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – TYLER: H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Enters Into New, Five-Year Employment Agreements With CEO, President, CFO; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies President H. Lynn Moore Jr. Named Chief Executive Officer; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies To Acquire Socrata

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold Tyler Technologies, Inc. shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Research Advsr Incorporated holds 4,953 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 10,027 are held by Eaton Vance Management. Dupont Mgmt reported 3,481 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Creative Planning holds 143,881 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 518,789 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian State Bank has invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Principal Fincl Gp accumulated 0.03% or 169,955 shares. Two Creeks Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 497,037 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 10,203 shares. Endowment Mgmt Lp reported 0.2% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Advisors Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Rmb Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 35,866 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Vigilant Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 450 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0.01% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Captrust Financial holds 0% or 313 shares.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.51 billion. It operates through two divisions, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It has a 76.08 P/E ratio. The company??s financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

Among 3 analysts covering Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tyler Technologies has $250 highest and $210 lowest target. $233.33’s average target is -5.92% below currents $248.01 stock price. Tyler Technologies had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Northland Capital. DA Davidson downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report.