Benchmark Electrs (BHE) Stock Price Rose While Engaged Capital Has Cut by $49.22 Million Its Position; As Intel (INTC) Share Price Declined, Shareholder One Capital Management Decreased by $351,337 Its Holding

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 6,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 65,784 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, down from 72,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 16.61 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 22/05/2018 – Bug-Hunters See More Intel Chip Flaws Ahead; 06/03/2018 – Tom Hearden: $INTC for $ON rumor circulating; 21/05/2018 – Intel Puts Its Own Spin on Quantum Computing — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Inbox: Senate Intel Committee Releases Unclassified 1st Installment in Russia Report, Updated Recommendations on Election Security; 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 02/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO USE ITS OWN CHIPS IN MACS FROM 2020, REPLACING INTEL – BLOOMBERG; 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: lt’s Already Here; 27/04/2018 – Intel opens more than 4 percent higher after crushing earnings; 08/05/2018 – VENUENEXT GETS INVESTMENT FROM INTEL CAPITAL

Engaged Capital Llc decreased its stake in Benchmark Electrs Inc (BHE) by 84.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc sold 1.89 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 343,873 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Benchmark Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $994.57M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.47. About 195,351 shares traded. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has risen 12.05% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Rev $590M-$630M; 25/04/2018 – BHE SEES 2Q REV. $590.00 TO $630.0M, EST. $635.0M (2 EST.); 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS – INTENDS TO REPURCHASE $50 MLN OF $100 MLN THROUGH AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WITH GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 17/04/2018 – ENGAGED’S WELLING DISCUSSES STAKE IN BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 07/03/2018 BENCHMARK REPORTS INITIATION OF QTR CASH DIV OF 15C/SHR; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – HAS $230 MLN CREDIT FACILITY THAT MATURES IN NOVEMBER 2020; 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines To The Board Of Directors; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – WILL REPURCHASE A MINIMUM OF $100 MLN IN 2018

Analysts await Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.33 per share. BHE’s profit will be $13.03 million for 19.08 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Benchmark Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36M and $562.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (HYLS) by 50,990 shares to 199,085 shares, valued at $9.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 75,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 677,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT).