Benchmark Electrs (BHE) Shareholder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Increased Its Holding by $734,760; Albert D Mason Has Lowered Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) Stake by $532,972

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Benchmark Electrs Inc (BHE) by 20.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 28,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 163,868 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30 million, up from 135,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Benchmark Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $958.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $24.85. About 35,514 shares traded. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has declined 6.79% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 07/03/2018 BENCHMARK REPORTS INITIATION OF QTR CASH DIV OF 15C/SHR; 17/04/2018 – ENGAGED’S WELLING DISCUSSES STAKE IN BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Benchmark Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHE); 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 25/04/2018 – BHE SEES 2Q REV. $590.00 TO $630.0M, EST. $635.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines To The Board Of Directors; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – WILL REPURCHASE A MINIMUM OF $100 MLN IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – INITIATES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS – INTENDS TO REPURCHASE $50 MLN OF $100 MLN THROUGH AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WITH GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) by 23.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 12,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,340 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, down from 52,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $41.69. About 727,707 shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 9.65% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – EXPECT JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE TO CONTINUE SHOWING EARNINGS DECLINES FOR REMAINDER OF THIS YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q EPS 44c; 30/05/2018 – VALLEY FRESH® Products Certified with American Heart Association® Heart-Check Mark; 06/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Honors 90 Suppliers with Spirit of Excellence Award; 05/04/2018 – The Makers of Hormel® Natural Choice® Deli Meats Announce New National Ad Featuring Comedic Actress Judy Greer; 26/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION RECALLS CANNED PORK AND CHICKEN PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION; 21/03/2018 – Hormel Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Group VP of Specialty Foods Kremin to Retire; 30/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Corporation Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92 million and $136.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold HRL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 0.15% less from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fosun International Limited holds 20,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 592,976 shares stake. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Ltd Liability holds 0.07% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) or 240,204 shares. Bontempo Ohly Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 56,630 shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Bank accumulated 304 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica Bancorporation stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Vanguard Gp Inc has 33.44 million shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership accumulated 572 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt invested in 0.17% or 131,227 shares. Fort Limited Partnership reported 55,326 shares stake. Twin Cap Management holds 90,440 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Motco reported 238 shares. Lmr Partners Llp accumulated 5,058 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement invested in 0.09% or 171,794 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 716,433 shares.

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. HRL’s profit will be $192.16M for 28.95 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.74% negative EPS growth.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $24.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) by 80,700 shares to 602,050 shares, valued at $20.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 4.99 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.89 million shares, and cut its stake in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold BHE shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 36.87 million shares or 5.60% less from 39.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 12,260 shares. Numerixs stated it has 0.02% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Company invested in 21,731 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Shell Asset Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Skyline Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1.84% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) or 413,339 shares. Matarin Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 598,158 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs holds 0.01% or 10,336 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Co owns 24,200 shares. The California-based Menta Capital Limited has invested 0.14% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Aperio Gp Lc accumulated 20,757 shares. Secor Capital Advsrs Lp holds 0.77% or 142,964 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Parkside National Bank And Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Trexquant Invest LP stated it has 14,966 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

