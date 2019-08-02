Benchmark Electrs (BHE) Share Price Rose While Engaged Capital Cut by $49.22 Million Its Holding; Connable Office Boosted Its Keycorp (KEY) Position by $1.52 Million as Share Value Rose

Engaged Capital Llc decreased its stake in Benchmark Electrs Inc (BHE) by 84.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc sold 1.89 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 343,873 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Benchmark Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $26.25. About 18,209 shares traded. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has risen 12.05% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Rev $590M-$630M; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – HAS $230 MLN CREDIT FACILITY THAT MATURES IN NOVEMBER 2020; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – INITIATES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – WILL REPURCHASE A MINIMUM OF $100 MLN IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 17/04/2018 – ENGAGED’S WELLING DISCUSSES STAKE IN BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS; 07/03/2018 BENCHMARK REPORTS INITIATION OF QTR CASH DIV OF 15C/SHR; 25/04/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 36C; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: WELLING HAD SOLD OUT OF BHE, HAS AGAIN BOUGHT A STAKE

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 714.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 101,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 115,250 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 14,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $17.08. About 1.34M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – Craig Buffie, KeyCorp’s Chief Human Resources Officer, To Retire In 2018; Brian Fishel Named Chief Human Resources Officer; 25/04/2018 – Preston Hollow Capital Completes Financing of El Centro Regional Medical Center; 29/03/2018 – KEYBANK IN PACT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, TO; 29/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Harsco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS $54 MLN VS $58 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – “EXPECT TO MOVE TOWARDS HIGH END OF LONG-TERM EFFICIENCY RATIO TARGET OF 54%-56% BY THE END OF THIS YEAR” – CONF CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 450,000 were reported by Tegean Cap Mgmt Ltd. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mngmt Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Dean Invest Associate Ltd Liability owns 353,350 shares. M Incorporated owns 48,908 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Ltd Liability stated it has 63,301 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 0.04% or 383,919 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Country Club Na accumulated 375,158 shares. Ameriprise reported 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.06% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 86,287 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 274,100 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Gamco Inc Et Al reported 12,124 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.02% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Cwm Llc holds 0% or 1,173 shares in its portfolio.

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $515.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 76,261 shares to 641,200 shares, valued at $41.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 12,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,231 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

