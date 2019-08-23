Benchmark Electrs (BHE) Holder Engaged Capital Trimmed Its Position by $49.22 Million; As Microsoft (Put) (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Holder Locust Wood Capital Advisers Cut Stake

Engaged Capital Llc decreased its stake in Benchmark Electrs Inc (BHE) by 84.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc sold 1.89M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 343,873 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Benchmark Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $26.15. About 116,038 shares traded. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has risen 12.05% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 17/04/2018 – ENGAGED’S WELLING DISCUSSES STAKE IN BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Adj EPS 26c-Adj EPS 34c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Benchmark Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHE); 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 07/03/2018 BENCHMARK REPORTS INITIATION OF QTR CASH DIV OF 15C/SHR; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – WILL REPURCHASE A MINIMUM OF $100 MLN IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Rev $590M-$630M; 25/04/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 36C; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: WELLING HAD SOLD OUT OF BHE, HAS AGAIN BOUGHT A STAKE; 25/04/2018 – BHE SEES 2Q REV. $590.00 TO $630.0M, EST. $635.0M (2 EST.)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Put) (MSFT) by 75.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 490,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 157,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.52M, down from 647,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $133.52. About 23.49 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – eXp Realty Hires Stacey Onnen as Senior Vice President of Brokerage Operations; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft Will Share Data, Tools to Speed Chinese AI Development; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Releases Macro-Market Research: The EU’s Hungary Drama; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft buys a start-up that wants A.I. to make conversation with humans; 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 144,262 shares to 895,236 shares, valued at $31.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 73,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,939 shares, and has risen its stake in Gs Acquisition Hldgs Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.33 per share. BHE’s profit will be $13.55 million for 18.16 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Benchmark Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

