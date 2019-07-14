Benchmark Electrs (BHE) Holder Engaged Capital Has Lowered Holding by $49.22 Million as Share Price Declined; Staley Capital Advisers Has Raised Stake in Citigroup (C) by $367,970 as Shares Rose

Engaged Capital Llc decreased its stake in Benchmark Electrs Inc (BHE) by 84.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc sold 1.89 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 343,873 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Benchmark Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $965.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.04. About 136,848 shares traded. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has declined 6.79% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Benchmark Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHE); 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – WILL REPURCHASE A MINIMUM OF $100 MLN IN 2018; 07/03/2018 BENCHMARK REPORTS INITIATION OF QTR CASH DIV OF 15C/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Rev $590M-$630M; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – HAS $230 MLN CREDIT FACILITY THAT MATURES IN NOVEMBER 2020; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Adj EPS 26c-Adj EPS 34c; 25/04/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 36C; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS – INTENDS TO REPURCHASE $50 MLN OF $100 MLN THROUGH AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WITH GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 5,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,740 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, up from 70,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $71.77. About 15.08 million shares traded or 14.35% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS THERE IS SOME POTENTIAL FOR QCOM DEAL TO BREAK DUE TO APPROVAL FROM CHINA GIVEN THE TRADE WAR; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Dutch energy company Eneco working with Citi on sale; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 16/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.78 PCT IN MARCH VS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP GLOBAL SAYS AENA SME SA AENA.MC STAKE PLACED ON BEHALF OF TCI LUXEMBOURG AND TALOS CAPITAL DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO CORBAT DISCLOSES DEPARTURES IN INTERNAL MEMO

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. 5,420 shares were sold by Hu W. Bradford, worth $348,343.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 25,000 shares to 175,069 shares, valued at $6.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Motors (NYSE:GM) by 14,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Qurate Retail Inc. Qvc Group.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burke Herbert Natl Bank Company invested 0.4% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gfs Advsrs Ltd Co owns 0.23% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 12,470 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Com has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Permit Cap holds 2% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 69,000 shares. 1832 Asset Management Lp holds 269,814 shares. Zuckerman Invest Gru Limited reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sunbelt reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fagan Assoc invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 40,612 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 55,389 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Quantres Asset Mngmt owns 8,400 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mgmt reported 377 shares. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Wisconsin-based Dana Inv has invested 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

