Benchmark Electrs (BHE) Holder Engaged Capital Has Decreased Position by $49.22 Million; Total Sa (Adr) (TOT) Shareholder Cullen Capital Management Has Cut Holding as Stock Value Declined

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Total Sa (Adr) (TOT) by 14.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 16,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 94,785 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, down from 110,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sa (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $48.88. About 786,445 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 14/03/2018 – Total SA Approves Capital Increase for Employees and Retirees Under Certain Conditions; 24/05/2018 – TOTAL TO TAKE 10% STAKE IN ARCTIC LNG2 PROJECT: CHALLENGES; 20/05/2018 – Notable: $FP.FR: Total’s decision to make contracts with # Iran just a serious theater review – ! $FP.FR; 30/05/2018 – IRAN: TOTAL HAS 60 DAYS TO NEGOTIATE ROLE IN S. PARS GAS FIELD; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels: Total to Provide Up to $100M Credit Support for Program; 26/04/2018 – TOTAL RAISES MAERSK SYNERGIES ESTIMATE BY $100 MILLION: CEO; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION IS EXPECTED IN 2019, WITH PLANS TO START UP FIRST TRAIN BY END 2023; 28/05/2018 – Angola: Total Launches Zinia 2 Development in Deep Offshore Block 17; 10/04/2018 – Total: MoU Is to Build Petrochemical Complex in Saudi Arabia; 08/03/2018 – Total Closes the Maersk Oil Acquisition and Becomes the Second-Largest Operator in the North Sea

Engaged Capital Llc decreased its stake in Benchmark Electrs Inc (BHE) by 84.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc sold 1.89M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 343,873 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Benchmark Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $26.42. About 122,776 shares traded. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has risen 12.05% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 07/03/2018 BENCHMARK REPORTS INITIATION OF QTR CASH DIV OF 15C/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Rev $590M-$630M; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – INITIATES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines To The Board Of Directors; 25/04/2018 – BHE SEES 2Q REV. $590.00 TO $630.0M, EST. $635.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Adj EPS 26c-Adj EPS 34c

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (NYSE:TSM) by 41,750 shares to 356,450 shares, valued at $14.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Ltd. by 10,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 493,151 shares, and has risen its stake in Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC).

More notable recent TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Total Is One of the Top Oil Supermajors for Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Tellurian Stock Falls 13% on Downgrade: Here’s What Investors Should Know – The Motley Fool” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oil In Limbo As Feds Move To Cut Interest Rates – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oil Flat, Seesaws On Demand Fears – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Papua New Guinea could renegotiate LNG deal, new oil minister says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 13.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TOT’s profit will be $3.34 billion for 9.62 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by TOTAL S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.95% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold BHE shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 36.87 million shares or 5.60% less from 39.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 45,636 shares. Bankshares Of America De owns 80,945 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 440,235 shares stake. 23,446 are owned by First Quadrant Lp Ca. 62,716 are held by Arizona State Retirement. Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Fincl Corp has invested 0.01% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 57,544 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.01% or 58,691 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0.01% or 741,207 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 138,030 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Co reported 180,065 shares. Piedmont Advsr invested 0.01% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 339,828 shares. Paloma Prtn Management reported 17,369 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc Inc holds 326,702 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.