Benchmark Electrs (BHE) Holder Engaged Capital Has Cut Holding by $49.22 Million; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Value Rose, Rench Wealth Management Has Boosted Position by $321,382

Rench Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rench Wealth Management Inc bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 48,371 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 45,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $358.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $112.08. About 6.00 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD CONTINUES TO TRACK DEVELOPMENTS IN REGION CLOSELY, WITH ASSISTANCE OF JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT’S INVESTMENT FUNCTIONS AND COMPLIANCE, AND COMPANY…; 18/04/2018 – The U.S. and China have a lot of negotiations ahead in order to iron out the trade frictions between them, according to Haibin Zhu, JPMorgan’s chief China economist; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Returns to Indonesia’s Good Graces; 13/03/2018 – EQT PARTNERS IS SAID TO HAVE HIRED JPMORGAN FOR HTL-STREFA SALE; 23/04/2018 – JP Morgan, VTB to lead international listing of Kazakhtelecom; 24/04/2018 – MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS PLC MGAMM.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 345P FROM 335P; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 16/05/2018 – #CryptoCorner: Messaging Platform LINE Partners With ICON, #Coinbase Announces Suite Aimed At Investors And JP Morgan Co-President Talks #Crypto; 05/04/2018 – JP Morgan’s Dimon says market may be underestimating chance that Fed will have to act more quickly; 25/05/2018 – EIDOS THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Engaged Capital Llc decreased its stake in Benchmark Electrs Inc (BHE) by 84.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc sold 1.89M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 343,873 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Benchmark Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $26.33. About 78,834 shares traded. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has risen 12.05% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – HAS $230 MLN CREDIT FACILITY THAT MATURES IN NOVEMBER 2020; 17/04/2018 – ENGAGED’S WELLING DISCUSSES STAKE IN BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Benchmark Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHE); 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – WILL REPURCHASE A MINIMUM OF $100 MLN IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – BHE SEES 2Q REV. $590.00 TO $630.0M, EST. $635.0M (2 EST.); 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines To The Board Of Directors; 07/03/2018 BENCHMARK REPORTS INITIATION OF QTR CASH DIV OF 15C/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Rev $590M-$630M; 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Adj EPS 26c-Adj EPS 34c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Biondo Investment Advsr Limited Company holds 90,688 shares or 2.3% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.93% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Naples Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 18,094 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Mackenzie reported 0.68% stake. Vision Mgmt invested 0.18% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Parkwood Limited Liability Company holds 1.03% or 51,894 shares. First Personal Fincl, North Carolina-based fund reported 13,577 shares. Sfe Invest Counsel has 1.52% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). South Street Advisors Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 2,462 shares. Vigilant Capital Management Limited Liability holds 2.53% or 179,004 shares in its portfolio. Neumann Cap Management Limited Liability accumulated 16,065 shares. Synovus Fin Corp reported 0.53% stake. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 14.81M shares. Citizens Northern Corp holds 2.37% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 41,954 shares. 338,564 were reported by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by CROWN JAMES S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold BHE shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 36.87 million shares or 5.60% less from 39.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 97,031 were reported by Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) or 13,953 shares. Engaged Cap Llc has invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Principal Fin Gru Incorporated holds 326,702 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,733 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Glenmede Trust Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Fmr Ltd Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 418 shares. Horrell Mngmt reported 2.38% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv invested in 0.01% or 33,781 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 30,485 shares. State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 62,716 shares. Riverhead Limited Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE).

Analysts await Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.33 per share. BHE’s profit will be $13.88 million for 18.28 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Benchmark Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.