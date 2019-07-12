Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) and TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Comparison side by side

Benchmark Electronics Inc. (NYSE:BHE) and TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) are two firms in the Printed Circuit Boards that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benchmark Electronics Inc. 25 0.38 N/A 1.26 19.92 TTM Technologies Inc. 11 0.36 N/A 1.34 8.11

Demonstrates Benchmark Electronics Inc. and TTM Technologies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. TTM Technologies Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Benchmark Electronics Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Benchmark Electronics Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benchmark Electronics Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 3.1% TTM Technologies Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 5.3%

Volatility and Risk

Benchmark Electronics Inc.’s current beta is 0.69 and it happens to be 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, TTM Technologies Inc.’s 134.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.34 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Benchmark Electronics Inc. are 2.6 and 2. Competitively, TTM Technologies Inc. has 1.8 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Benchmark Electronics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TTM Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Benchmark Electronics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.3% are TTM Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benchmark Electronics Inc. -5.03% -14.3% -10.06% 5.77% -6.79% 18.6% TTM Technologies Inc. -5.72% -13.1% -8.11% -10.6% -32.13% 11.82%

For the past year Benchmark Electronics Inc. has stronger performance than TTM Technologies Inc.

Summary

Benchmark Electronics Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors TTM Technologies Inc.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and solutions, including solution development, concept, and design services; new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services. It also provides electronics manufacturing and testing services, such as printed circuit board assembly and test solutions, assembly of subsystems, circuitry and functionality testing of printed assemblies, environmental and stress testing, and component reliability testing; component engineering services; manufacturing defect analysis, in-circuit testing, functional testing, flexible test solutions, environmental stress tests of assemblies of boards or systems; and failure analysis. In addition, the company offers precision machining, metal joining, and electromechanical manufacturing services; and precision subsystem and system integration services, including assembly, configuration, and testing of industrial equipment, telecommunication equipment, computers, and related products. Further, it provides value-added support systems; supply chain management solutions; direct order fulfillment; and aftermarket non-warranty services, including repair, replacement, refurbishment, remanufacturing, exchange, systems upgrade, and spare parts manufacturing throughout a productÂ’s life cycle. The company serves original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment, telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products. It sells its products direct sales force, as well as through independent marketing representatives. The company was formerly known as Electronics, Inc. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

TTM Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It provides a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates. It also produces test specialized circuits that are used in radio-frequency or microwave emission and collection applications; printed circuits with heavy copper cores, and embedded and press-fit coins; PCBs with electrically passive heat sinks; and PCBs with electrically active thermal cores. In addition, the company offers various services, including design for manufacturability, PCB layout design, simulation and testing, and quick turnaround services. The companyÂ’s customers include original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing services companies that primarily serve the networking/communications, cellular phone, computing, aerospace and defense, and medical/industrial/instrumentation end markets of the electronics industry; and the U.S. government. TTM Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.