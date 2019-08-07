Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Share Price Rose While Eagle Boston Investment Management Lowered Position; Sandler Capital Management Increases Position in Seagate Technology Plc (Put) (STX)

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (Put) (STX) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 151,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 712,000 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.10 million, up from 561,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 2.42 million shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500.

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Benchmark Electronics Inc (BHE) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 33,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 27,460 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, down from 61,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Benchmark Electronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $26.14. About 159,598 shares traded. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has risen 12.05% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – BHE SEES 2Q REV. $590.00 TO $630.0M, EST. $635.0M (2 EST.); 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS – INTENDS TO REPURCHASE $50 MLN OF $100 MLN THROUGH AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WITH GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Rev $590M-$630M; 07/03/2018 BENCHMARK REPORTS INITIATION OF QTR CASH DIV OF 15C/SHR; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – HAS $230 MLN CREDIT FACILITY THAT MATURES IN NOVEMBER 2020; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – INITIATES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: WELLING HAD SOLD OUT OF BHE, HAS AGAIN BOUGHT A STAKE

Analysts await Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.33 per share. BHE’s profit will be $13.88 million for 18.15 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Benchmark Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sothebys (Put) (NYSE:BID) by 310,000 shares to 190,000 shares, valued at $7.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Community Health Sys Inc New (Put) (NYSE:CYH) by 2.96 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.88M shares, and cut its stake in Qiagen Nv.