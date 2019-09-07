Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Holder Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Cut Its Stake by $476,554 as Stock Price Rose; As Macys (M) Share Value Declined, Holder Todd Asset Management Lowered Its Holding by $11.28 Million

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Benchmark Electronics Inc (BHE) by 62.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 18,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 10,919 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $286,000, down from 29,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Benchmark Electronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $994.57M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.47. About 192,458 shares traded. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has risen 12.05% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Adj EPS 26c-Adj EPS 34c; 25/04/2018 – BHE SEES 2Q REV. $590.00 TO $630.0M, EST. $635.0M (2 EST.); 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS – INTENDS TO REPURCHASE $50 MLN OF $100 MLN THROUGH AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WITH GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC; 19/04/2018 – DJ Benchmark Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHE); 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: WELLING HAD SOLD OUT OF BHE, HAS AGAIN BOUGHT A STAKE; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – INITIATES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15 PER SHARE

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 91.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 470,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 44,254 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 514,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.39. About 12.78M shares traded or 16.13% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Adj EPS 42c Excludes Costs, Asset-Sale Gains; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Oil set for biggest weekly rise in a month; Apple scraps $1 bln Irish data centre; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S DIDN’T SEE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT FROM WEATHER ON SALES; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 18/05/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Macy’s Star Rewards Are Now Bigger, Better and Available for Everyone; 15/05/2018 – Barington Adds Ashland Global, Cuts Macy’s: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fifteen Classes of MSBAM 2013-C10; 18/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3775/SHR

Analysts await Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.33 per share. BHE’s profit will be $13.03M for 19.08 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Benchmark Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $687.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 129,240 shares to 207,360 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 171,703 shares in the quarter, for a total of 475,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Methode Electronics Inc (NYSE:MEI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold BHE shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 36.87 million shares or 5.60% less from 39.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 605,546 are held by D E Shaw Commerce. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Morgan Stanley owns 204,234 shares. Rbf Ltd Liability Company owns 10,000 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). 47,047 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Federated Investors Inc Pa has 0% invested in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 5,309 shares. Citigroup accumulated 24,844 shares or 0% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). 920,395 are held by Invest Counselors Of Maryland Llc. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0% or 1,161 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 345,725 shares stake. Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 0.02% or 77,179 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association holds 0% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) or 18,361 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Incorporated Nv reported 33,781 shares.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59 billion and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Melco Resorts And Entertainmen (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 22,671 shares to 850,683 shares, valued at $19.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 14,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).