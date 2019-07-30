Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Holder Ameriprise Financial Has Boosted Stake; As Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Stock Value Rose, Pier Capital Has Boosted Its Holding

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) by 25.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 18,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,666 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.41 million, up from 72,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $114.59. About 121,008 shares traded. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has declined 3.28% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 25/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Access Event Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for May. 2; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories: Completes Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business for $240M in All-Cash Transaction; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 06/03/2018 Silicon Labs at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Completes Acquisition Of Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business; 06/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC SLAB.O : BENCHMARK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $120; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 81C TO 87C, EST. 83C; 08/05/2018 – Wirepas and Silicon Labs Team to Deliver Multiprotocol Mesh Networking Solutions for the IoT; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q EPS 60c; 24/04/2018 – EPC Introduces 350 V eGaN® Power Transistor − 20 Times Smaller Than Comparable Silicon

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics Inc (BHE) by 27.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 94,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 440,235 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56M, up from 345,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Benchmark Electronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $27.27. About 132,998 shares traded. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has declined 6.79% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 25/04/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 36C; 17/04/2018 – ENGAGED’S WELLING DISCUSSES STAKE IN BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS; 25/04/2018 – BHE SEES 2Q REV. $590.00 TO $630.0M, EST. $635.0M (2 EST.); 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: WELLING HAD SOLD OUT OF BHE, HAS AGAIN BOUGHT A STAKE; 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS – INTENDS TO REPURCHASE $50 MLN OF $100 MLN THROUGH AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WITH GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Rev $590M-$630M; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – HAS $230 MLN CREDIT FACILITY THAT MATURES IN NOVEMBER 2020

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.