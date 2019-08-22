Belmond LTD Cl A (BEL) Holder Gabelli Securities Has Lifted Holding by $4.14 Million; Baidu Adr (BIDU) Shares Declined While Southeastern Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc. Adr (BIDU) by 44.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 250,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 810,655 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.64 million, up from 559,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc. Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $107.9. About 6.13 million shares traded or 52.44% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 22/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – PUBLIC OFFERING CONSISTS OF US$1 BLN OF 3.875% NOTES DUE 2023 AND US$500 MLN OF 4.375% NOTES DUE 2028; 21/05/2018 – Baidu in Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to Divestiture of Global Ad and Tools Business; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU SAYS QI LU TO REMAIN VICE CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE RMB 20.9 BLN ($3.33 BLN), INCREASING 31% YEAR OVER YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQIYI, Inc; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q EPS $2.98; 27/04/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Higher; Baidu Trades Actively; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s Star Hire Steps Down as President After Just 14 Months; 18/05/2018 – CHINA’S BAIDU SAYS LU Ql STEPS DOWN AS COMPANY’S COO

Gabelli Securities Inc increased its stake in Belmond Ltd Cl A (BEL) by 33.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc bought 172,704 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 686,104 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.11 million, up from 513,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Belmond Ltd Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $24.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BEL News: 08/05/2018 – Belmond 1Q Rev $89.7M; 07/03/2018 Belmond Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Belmond 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 09/04/2018 – Belmond Senior VP of Organizational Transformation Philippe Cassis Resigns Effective June 30; 08/05/2018 – BELMOND LTD – FULL YEAR 2018 SAME STORE WORLDWIDE OWNED HOTEL REVPAR GROWTH GUIDANCE ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS OF 2% – 6%

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07B and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum China Holding Inc. by 4.26 million shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $45.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 147,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.69 million shares, and cut its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructur.

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30B and $777.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A T & T Inc (New) (NYSE:T) by 152,931 shares to 50,700 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 26,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 498,023 shares, and cut its stake in Genworth Finl Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:GNW).