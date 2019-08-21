Belmond LTD (BEL) Holder Alpine Associates Management Has Lifted Stake; Accuvest Global Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding in Mcdonald’s (MCD) as Market Valuation Rose

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Belmond Ltd (BEL) by 62.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 1.14 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.96 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.84M, up from 1.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Belmond Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $24.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) by 52.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors sold 2,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 2,577 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489,000, down from 5,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Mcdonald’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $219.93. About 1.27 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 25/03/2018 – McDonald’s is looking to go green; 13/04/2018 – Russia lawmakers draft list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S ACCLERATING REMODELS AFTER U.S. TAX REFORM; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets greenhouse gas reduction targets; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON CHARITY REPORT; 08/03/2018 – DataSource Announces Neil Golden, Former Chief Marketing Officer for McDonald’s USA, as New Board Member; 20/03/2018 – NLRB: Proposed Settlement Agreements Presented in McDonald’s USA, LLC, et. al; 10/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N TO LAUNCH HOME DELIVERY PILOT PROJECT IN SWEDEN, FINLAND IN MAY; IN DENMARK, NORWAY IN H2 2018 – NORDIC GROUP CEO; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hepatitis Case Probed by Health Officials in Kentucky; 01/05/2018 – Blink Charging Co. & 16 Bay Area McDonald’s Upgrade 41 Charging Stations

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69B for 24.77 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29 million and $184.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Poland Etf (EPOL) by 24,188 shares to 94,492 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 7,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 132,400 shares to 242,800 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

