BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) Is At $6.48 Formed Wedge; Techtarget (TTGT) Sellers Increased By 8.68% Their Shorts

Techtarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) had an increase of 8.68% in short interest. TTGT’s SI was 1.62M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 8.68% from 1.49M shares previously. With 216,200 avg volume, 8 days are for Techtarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT)’s short sellers to cover TTGT’s short positions. The SI to Techtarget Inc’s float is 7.24%. The stock decreased 3.22% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $22.7. About 144,623 shares traded. TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) has declined 21.33% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TTGT News: 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 22/05/2018 – TechTarget Wins 31 National and Regional Online Editorial Awards from American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE); 09/05/2018 – TECHTARGET INC SEES FOR FULL YEAR, ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN $29 MLN AND $31 MLN; 15/05/2018 – TechTarget Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 04/05/2018 – River Road Asset Management LLC Exits Position in TechTarget; 03/05/2018 – TechTarget Revolutionizes Account-Based Marketing (ABM) and Sales Productivity with Latest Release of Priority Engine Purchase; 14/05/2018 – TechTarget Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 14/05/2018 – Ariel Investments LLC Exits Position in TechTarget; 09/05/2018 – TECHTARGET INC TTGT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $122 MLN TO $124 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Ashford Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc. provides specialized online content for buyers of corporate information technology services and products; and purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $627.70 million. It offers customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases. It has a 47.29 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include IT deal alert, core online, demand solutions, brand solutions, and custom content creation, which are provided through online, as well as operates face-to-face events.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.55, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 7 investors sold TechTarget, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.27 million shares or 2.90% more from 18.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). Principal Fincl Grp invested in 0% or 174,848 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York owns 6,859 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0% in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) or 500 shares. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 22,469 shares. 50,825 are held by Marathon Management. Public Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 146,551 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of America De holds 0% in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) or 523,993 shares. State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 22,600 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 69,648 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 0.05% or 42,376 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,277 shares.

