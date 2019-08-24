Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 18.27 N/A -2.33 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 53.6% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64%

For the past year Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.