Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 55.88 N/A -2.33 0.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.54 N/A -2.24 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -366.4% -103.8%

Volatility & Risk

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.44 beta. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.62 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. Its competitor Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is 3.5. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.3% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 4.6% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.32% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.62% -17.78% -13.5% -35.17% -65.53% -3.42% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.64% 0% 6.21% -28.86% -66.07% 27.8%

For the past year Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.