Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH)

Since Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 44.08 N/A -2.33 0.00 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9%

Liquidity

4.7 and 4.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.1 and 12.1 respectively. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.3% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 43.1% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.3% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.62% -17.78% -13.5% -35.17% -65.53% -3.42% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.27% -19.73% -33.14% -36.67% -49.61% -31.86%

For the past year Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.