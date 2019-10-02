Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 37.91M -2.33 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 33.30M -1.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,426,118,391.32% -123% -74.4% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 347,962,382.45% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 and a Quick Ratio of 4.7. Competitively, Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.6 and has 18.6 Quick Ratio. Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $13, while its potential upside is 74.26%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.6% and 98.6% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29%

For the past year Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.