Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 20.26 N/A -2.33 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 25.79 N/A -5.19 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8%

Risk & Volatility

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.43 beta. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.17 beta and it is 117.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.7. The Current Ratio of rival Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.8. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $35 average price target and a 15.82% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.6% and 0%. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 0.9% are Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68%

For the past year Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.