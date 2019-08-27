Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 23.21 N/A -2.33 0.00 NextCure Inc. 20 255.80 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NextCure Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4% NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. Its competitor NextCure Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.8 and its Quick Ratio is 12.8. NextCure Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NextCure Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NextCure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, NextCure Inc.’s potential upside is 6.21% and its average target price is $33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NextCure Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.6% and 30.8%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68% NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4%

For the past year Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -50.68% weaker performance while NextCure Inc. has 10.4% stronger performance.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.