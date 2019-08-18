Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 18.24 N/A -2.33 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 2048.08 N/A -1.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NantKwest Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NantKwest Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Risk & Volatility

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.43 and it happens to be 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, NantKwest Inc.’s 134.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.34 beta.

Liquidity

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 and a Quick Ratio of 4.7. Competitively, NantKwest Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 and has 4.1 Quick Ratio. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NantKwest Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 53.6% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.5% of NantKwest Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, NantKwest Inc. has 21.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68% NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97%

For the past year Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -50.68% weaker performance while NantKwest Inc. has 18.97% stronger performance.

Summary

NantKwest Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.