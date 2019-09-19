Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)

Both Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 19.16 N/A -2.33 0.00 Incyte Corporation 81 8.42 N/A 1.17 72.58

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Incyte Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Incyte Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4% Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8%

Volatility and Risk

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.43 beta indicates that its volatility is 43.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Incyte Corporation’s 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. On the competitive side is, Incyte Corporation which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 5.2 Quick Ratio. Incyte Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Incyte Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Incyte Corporation 0 5 3 2.38

Meanwhile, Incyte Corporation’s consensus target price is $91.13, while its potential upside is 16.03%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.6% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.7% of Incyte Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Incyte Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68% Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54%

For the past year Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Incyte Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.