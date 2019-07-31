Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 47.03 N/A -2.33 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Histogenics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Histogenics Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 63.5% -52.6%

Risk & Volatility

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.44 and it happens to be 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Histogenics Corporation is 270.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 3.7 beta.

Liquidity

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 and a Quick Ratio of 4.7. Competitively, Histogenics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and has 5.7 Quick Ratio. Histogenics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.3% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 9.6% of Histogenics Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Histogenics Corporation has 6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.62% -17.78% -13.5% -35.17% -65.53% -3.42% Histogenics Corporation -1.33% -8.16% 43.58% -62.27% -92.15% 117.65%

For the past year Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Histogenics Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.