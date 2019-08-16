Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 18.42 N/A -2.33 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.43 shows that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s 134.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.34 beta.

Liquidity

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. On the competitive side is, Genocea Biosciences Inc. which has a 6 Current Ratio and a 6 Quick Ratio. Genocea Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $3.88, while its potential upside is 24.76%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.6% and 50.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68% Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44%

For the past year Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Genocea Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Genocea Biosciences Inc. beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.