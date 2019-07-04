Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 49.36 N/A -2.33 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Volatility and Risk

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.44 and it happens to be 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 2.47 beta which is 147.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a consensus price target of $10, with potential upside of 162.47%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.3% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 12.4% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares. About 0.3% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.62% -17.78% -13.5% -35.17% -65.53% -3.42% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 13.11% 19.79% 38.55% 32.18% 57.53% 121.15%

For the past year Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Anavex Life Sciences Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.