Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)

As Biotechnology businesses, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 50.29 N/A -2.33 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 4 21.31 N/A 0.25 13.17

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% 116.3% 29.1%

Risk and Volatility

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.44 beta indicates that its volatility is 44.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has beta of 1.26 which is 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7. Competitively, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has 2.9 and 2.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.3% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.62% -17.78% -13.5% -35.17% -65.53% -3.42% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. -1.48% -25.89% -18.43% 46.9% 78.49% 12.93%

For the past year Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Aeterna Zentaris Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.