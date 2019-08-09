Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BLCM) Touches $1.08 Low on Aug, 9; Ballantyne Strong (BTN) Sentiment Is 0.86

The stock of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) reached all time low today, Aug, 9 and still has $1.02 target or 6.00% below today’s $1.08 share price. This indicates more downside for the $47.54 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $1.02 PT is reached, the company will be worth $2.85M less. The stock decreased 8.47% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.08. About 619,672 shares traded. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) has declined 76.28% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLCM News: 29/05/2018 – Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Appoints Shane Ward as General Counsel; 08/05/2018 – Bellicum Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 68c; 17/05/2018 – Bellicum Announces Clinical Presentations on Lead Product Candidate BPX-501 at the 23rd Congress of the European Hematology Association; 15/05/2018 – Bellicum Announces Oral Presentation on Dual-Switch CAR-T Technology at the 21st Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy; 13/03/2018 – BELLICUM PHARMA – EXPECTS TO INITIATE POTENTIAL U.S. REGISTRATION STUDY IN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS BY END OF 2018; 13/03/2018 – Halted in US by FDA hold, Bellicum buoyed by some positive numbers from its European T cell study for pediatric AML $BLCM +12%; 17/04/2018 – Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 11/04/2018 – BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BELLICUM WILL BE WORKING WITH U.S. CLINICAL SITES TO RESUME PATIENT RECRUITMENT BASED ON AMENDED PROTOCOLS; 13/03/2018 – BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO FILE EUROPEAN MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATIONS FOR BPX-501 AND RIMIDUCID IN 2019; 13/03/2018 – BELLICUM PHARMA – FROM BP-004 STUDY, CO REPORTED HIGH RATES OF DISEASE-FREE SURVIVAL & OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS WITH PID

Ballantyne Strong Inc (BTN) investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.59, from 0.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 6 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 7 cut down and sold positions in Ballantyne Strong Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 6.54 million shares, up from 6.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ballantyne Strong Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 5 Increased: 5 New Position: 1.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $47.54 million. The Company’s clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the retail, financial, government, and cinema markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $43.40 million. It operates through two divisions, Cinema and Digital Media. It currently has negative earnings. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers and library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 39 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.50 million activity.

