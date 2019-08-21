Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BLCM) Touches $0.95 Low on Aug, 21; Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) Had 5 Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Starwood Property Trust has $2700 highest and $24 lowest target. $25’s average target is 5.49% above currents $23.7 stock price. Starwood Property Trust had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by JMP Securities. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by FBR Capital. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $2700 target in Wednesday, August 14 report. BTIG Research initiated Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) rating on Thursday, February 28. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Buy” rating and $25 target. See Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) latest ratings:

14/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $24.0000 New Target: $27.0000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $24 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $24 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Keefe Bruyette & Woods Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Initiate

The stock of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) reached all time low today, Aug, 21 and still has $0.90 target or 6.00% below today’s $0.95 share price. This indicates more downside for the $44.06M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $0.90 PT is reached, the company will be worth $2.64 million less. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.0044 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9526. About 3.43 million shares traded or 414.26% up from the average. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) has declined 76.28% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLCM News: 11/04/2018 – BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – FDA CLINICAL HOLD DID NOT AFFECT BP-004 REGISTRATIONAL TRIAL IN EUROPE, WHICH IS FULLY ENROLLED; 11/04/2018 – BELLICUM – LIFT OF CLINICAL HOLD FOLLOWS CONSULTATION WITH FDA & AGREEMENT ON AMENDMENTS TO STUDY PROTOCOLS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLCM); 13/03/2018 – BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.66; 08/05/2018 – BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.68; 11/04/2018 – BELLICUM CLINICAL HOLD LIFTED ON U.S. STUDIES OF BPX-501; 13/03/2018 – BELLICUM PHARMA – WORKING WITH INVESTIGATORS & U.S. FDA TO DEVELOP PROTOCOL FOR POTENTIAL U.S. REGISTRATION STUDY IN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS; 13/03/2018 – Halted in US by FDA hold, Bellicum buoyed by some positive numbers from its European T cell study for pediatric AML $BLCM +12%; 13/03/2018 – BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO FILE EUROPEAN MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATIONS FOR BPX-501 AND RIMIDUCID IN 2019; 11/04/2018 – Bellicum Announces Clinical Hold Lifted on U.S. Studies of BPX-501

More notable recent Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bellicum prices equity offering at $1 – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CORRECTING and REPLACING – Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Nasdaq:BLCM – GlobeNewswire” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “22 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Raymond James Assumes Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM) at Outperform – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $44.06 million. The Company’s clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold Starwood Property Trust, Inc. shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 164,111 shares. Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 2,705 shares. Moreover, First Interstate Bankshares has 0% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 665 shares. 42,145 were reported by Spirit Of America Management Corporation New York. Moreover, Nfc Invs Lc has 5.41% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 820,869 shares. Citigroup holds 0.01% or 263,026 shares. Old West Mngmt stated it has 74,112 shares. Birch Run Cap Limited Partnership holds 300,000 shares. Mackenzie Financial has 0.04% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Envestnet Asset Management invested in 0.02% or 686,569 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Llc owns 14,513 shares. Fiduciary Of The Southwest Tx has 1.5% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 230,681 shares. Moreover, Ares Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). American Century holds 0% or 18,553 shares. E&G L P invested in 74,200 shares.

The stock increased 0.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.7. About 739,740 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 11/05/2018 – IWG receives takeover approaches from Starwood Capital, TDR and Lone Star; 27/04/2018 – IMMOFINANZ EXEC BD RECOMMENDS NON-ACCEPTANCE OF STARWOOD OFFER; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Starwood Property Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STWD); 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Net $99.9M; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD CEO STERNLICHT SAYS IMMOFINANZ ACQUISITION OF S IMMO STAKE DOES NOT AFFECT ITS BIDS FOR CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD CEO STERNLICHT SAYS WOULD LIKE REPRESENTATION ON SUPERVISORY BOARDS OF IMMOFINANZ AND CA IMMO COMMENSURATE WITH SHAREHOLDING; 16/03/2018 – GlobeSt.com: Starwood Capital and Bainbridge Cos. have sold their local portfolio to a JV between a private investor and JP; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 11/05/2018 – IWG RECEIVED 2 SEPARATE INDICATIVE PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD CAP

More notable recent Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Starwood Property Trust declares $0.48 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Starwood Property Trust’s (NYSE:STWD) Shareholders Feel About The 10% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Dropbox, Occidental Petroleum And More – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.