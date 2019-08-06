Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BLCM) Reaches $1.26 Low on Aug, 6; Magna International (MGA) Sellers Increased By 22.34% Their Shorts

Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA) had an increase of 22.34% in short interest. MGA’s SI was 4.03M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 22.34% from 3.30 million shares previously. With 1.19 million avg volume, 3 days are for Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA)’s short sellers to cover MGA’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.93. About 339,203 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 17/05/2018 – Renesas and Magna Bring Advanced Safety Features to More Vehicle Segments and Consumers; 16/03/2018 – Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand; 26/04/2018 – Magna Wins LiDAR Business With BMW Group; 19/04/2018 – Magna Opens New Body & Chassis Plant in Mexico; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Year Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 7% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2030 WILL BE AUTONOMOUS; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Yr Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 14/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $57; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA & BHAP CREATE JV FOR DOOR MODULES TO AUTOMAKERS IN CHINA

The stock of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) reached all time low today, Aug, 6 and still has $1.20 target or 5.00% below today’s $1.26 share price. This indicates more downside for the $57.97 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $1.20 PT is reached, the company will be worth $2.90M less. The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.26. About 470,847 shares traded. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) has declined 76.28% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLCM News: 13/03/2018 – BELLICUM REPORTS BPX-501 INTERIM RESULTS IN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS; 13/03/2018 – BELLICUM PHARMA – FROM BP-004 STUDY, CO REPORTED HIGH RATES OF DISEASE-FREE SURVIVAL & OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS WITH PID; 11/04/2018 – BELLICUM CLINICAL HOLD LIFTED ON U.S. STUDIES OF BPX-501; 13/03/2018 – BELLICUM PHARMA – EXPECTS TO INITIATE POTENTIAL U.S. REGISTRATION STUDY IN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS BY END OF 2018; 11/04/2018 – BELLICUM – LIFT OF CLINICAL HOLD FOLLOWS CONSULTATION WITH FDA & AGREEMENT ON AMENDMENTS TO STUDY PROTOCOLS; 11/04/2018 – Bellicum Announces Clinical Hold Lifted on U.S. Studies of BPX-501; 13/03/2018 – BELLICUM PHARMA – WORKING WITH INVESTIGATORS & U.S. FDA TO DEVELOP PROTOCOL FOR POTENTIAL U.S. REGISTRATION STUDY IN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS; 20/03/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Celgene Corpor; 13/03/2018 – BELLICUM PHARMA – BP-004 TRIAL DATA SUGGEST BPX-501 T CELLS MAY CONTRIBUTE TO DURABLE ANTI-LEUKEMIC EFFECT IN PATIENTS WITH ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA; 11/04/2018 – BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BELLICUM WILL BE WORKING WITH U.S. CLINICAL SITES TO RESUME PATIENT RECRUITMENT BASED ON AMENDED PROTOCOLS

More notable recent Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BLCM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Operational Update – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Announces Rivo-celâ„¢ Achieves Primary Endpoint in Pediatric Registrational Trial – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Have A High Beta? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $57.97 million. The Company’s clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma.

Magna International Inc. designs, develops, and makes automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company has market cap of $15.13 billion. The firm offers engineering and contract manufacturing services, and fuel systems; electric/electronic components and systems; roof systems comprising softtops, retractable hardtops, modular tops, and hardtops; and closures, including latching systems, hinges and wire forming, power closures, electronics, door modules, window systems engineered glass, sealing, trim and roof racks, roof systems, testing centers, and running boards. It has a 5.8 P/E ratio. It also provides interior and exterior mirrors, actuators, electronic vision systems, door handle and overhead console technologies, and front and signal lightings; complete seating systems, mechanism solutions, seat structure solutions, foam and trim products, and design and development solutions; and fascia and exterior trims, liftgate and exterior modules, front end modules, ACTERO active aerodynamics, and lightweight composites.