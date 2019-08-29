Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 23.03 N/A -2.33 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

4.7 and 4.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.3 and 13.3 respectively. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $36, while its potential upside is 34.03%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.6% and 34% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has 51.22% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98%

For the past year Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -50.68% weaker performance while Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has 9.98% stronger performance.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.