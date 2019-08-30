Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 22.26 N/A -2.33 0.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.43 beta means Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 43.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has a 2.46 beta and it is 146.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. On the competitive side is, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53.6% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 10.2% are Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75%

For the past year Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.