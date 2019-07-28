Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Comparing side by side

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 47.19 N/A -2.33 0.00 uniQure N.V. 57 276.87 N/A -2.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and uniQure N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Volatility & Risk

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.44 and its 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, uniQure N.V.’s 3.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

4.7 and 4.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival uniQure N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. uniQure N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and uniQure N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 8 3.00

uniQure N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $81 average price target and a 23.55% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.3% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.8% of uniQure N.V. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of uniQure N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.62% -17.78% -13.5% -35.17% -65.53% -3.42% uniQure N.V. -0.41% 2.94% 58.22% 127.49% 81.88% 103.02%

For the past year Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while uniQure N.V. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors uniQure N.V. beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.